Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,320,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $293.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.