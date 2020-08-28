Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,016,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.