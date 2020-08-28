Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Oracle by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Oracle by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

