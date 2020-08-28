Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Williams Companies by 555.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 307,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

