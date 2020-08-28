Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.