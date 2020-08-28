Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

SCHG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 477,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

