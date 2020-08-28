Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,115. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

