Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after buying an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after buying an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.33. 1,105,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

