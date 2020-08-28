Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,571,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 378,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 9,293,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,809,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

