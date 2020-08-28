Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Washington Federal by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Washington Federal by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,119. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

