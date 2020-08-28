Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after buying an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after buying an additional 921,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

