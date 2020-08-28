Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,634.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,524.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,386.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

