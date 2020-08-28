Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.