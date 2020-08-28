Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 45.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 38.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.98. 600,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,959. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.42. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $367.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

