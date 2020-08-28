Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,651,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The company has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.