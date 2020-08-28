Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.81. 3,928,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

