Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,995 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,653,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,394,000 after purchasing an additional 851,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,739.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,262,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,947,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,086,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.