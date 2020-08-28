Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $45.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 255,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,936. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

