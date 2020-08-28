Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 258.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,552 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 247,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $6,374,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

