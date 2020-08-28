Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 80,264,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,339,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

