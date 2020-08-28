Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.99. 75,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.54. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

