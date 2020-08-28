Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

EXR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. 23,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

