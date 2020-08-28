Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.19. 3,224,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average of $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

