Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $723,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock worth $713,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. 4,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,175. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

