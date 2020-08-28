Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,848 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 757,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.