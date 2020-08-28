Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of SMG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.99. 5,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $176.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

