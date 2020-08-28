Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,540 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

KO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

