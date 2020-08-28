Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

ADI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. 3,047,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,008. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

