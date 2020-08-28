Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after buying an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,257,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

