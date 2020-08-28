Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

