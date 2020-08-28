Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,055 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439,179 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.