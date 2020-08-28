Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,243. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

