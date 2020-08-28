Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,940 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE ALK traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $40.67. 182,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.