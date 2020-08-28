Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,683 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.97. 434,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,395. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.