Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 729,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 48.1% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 70.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,094,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,178. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

