Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 192,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.