Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.80. 17,486,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,745,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

