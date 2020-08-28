Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.70. 11,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

