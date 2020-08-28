Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $884,000 Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,977 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,736,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $246.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.