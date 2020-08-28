Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,003. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

