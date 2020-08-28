Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 65,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

