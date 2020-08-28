Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,687,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 849,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Comcast worth $1,702,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,317,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

