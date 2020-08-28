Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,401,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,427. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

