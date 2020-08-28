Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,179. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

