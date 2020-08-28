Conceal (CCX) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and STEX. Conceal has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $211,924.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00736985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.01523196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,486.86 or 1.00877537 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00148436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,123,408 coins and its circulating supply is 9,181,089 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

