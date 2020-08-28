Conceal Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $175,826.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00065888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00738267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01640120 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,624.47 or 1.00818062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal's total supply is 17,130,987 coins and its circulating supply is 9,188,608 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

