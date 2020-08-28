Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Sells A$3,005,781.59 in Stock

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) insider Aaryn Nania sold 103,647,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$3,005,781.59 ($2,146,986.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. Connexion Telematics Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

Connexion Telematics Company Profile

Connexion Telematics Ltd, an Internet of Things technology company, develops information technology solutions for automotive industries in Australia. Its principal products include CXZ Telematics, a cloud based integrated vehicle management system that gives control of a fleet of cars, trucks, and other vehicles from a central control point; and miRoamer, a multi-platform app, which provides an Internet radio and music infotainment service through approximately 35,000 stations to consumers worldwide.

