Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.03

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.03 and traded as high as $179.73. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $179.73, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

