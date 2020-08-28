Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 314,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 310,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $151.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,659,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 839,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

