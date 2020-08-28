ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Up 6.5%

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. 226,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 284,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Mizuho began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Corp will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

